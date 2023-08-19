Air Force Conducts Trials Of System To Para-Drop Vehicles, Heavy Loads

The system has been developed by a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Indian Air Force recently conducted successful trials of the Heavy Drop System from a cargo aircraft, IAF officials said on Saturday.

The officials said the Heavy Drop system is designed and developed by a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The trial of the system has been completed in partnership with Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment towards achieving self-reliance in the military sector," IAF officials said.

Heavy drop systems are used for para-dropping vehicles or heavy loads during operations along with troops in forward areas.

The DRDO lab based out of Agra is tasked with developing such systems for the defence forces.

