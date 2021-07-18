AIMIM Party's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Name Changed To Elon Musk

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders have raised the hacking issue with Twitter India.

The official Twitter account of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday, the second time in the last nine days.

The account has now been restored.

Hackers changed the profile photo of the AIMIM's handle to a picture of SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The name was also changed to that of billionaire business magnate.

This is reportedly the second time the AIMIM's official Twitter handle has been hacked. After the first incident nine days ago, the party had written a letter to the Twitter India office to look into the issue.

Party officials have once again written to Twitter India. A response is awaited.

