AIMIM To Seek Explanation From Waris Pathan Over His Remarks

AIMIM said that it will seek an explanation from its leader Waris Pathan.

The AIMIM will seek an explanation from its leader Waris Pathan over his alleged remarks he recently made in Karnataka, a party leader said in Aurangabad on Friday.

AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief MP Imtiyaz Jaleel distanced the party with the Mr Jaleel's remarks.

"Our party does not support the statement made by Waris Pathan. The party will seek an explanation from him over the remarks," Mr Jaleel said.

"If needed, we will come out with a set of dos and don'ts for the party workers to be while giving speech," he said.

"BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Yogi Adityanath had also given some hateful statements, but none questioned them about it," Mr Jaleel added.

On Thursday, a young woman had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in Bengaluru during a protest against CAA, where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also present.

"That event was not organised by the AIMIM. It was organised by JD(S) and leaders of all parties were there. Asaduddin Owaisi stopped the woman and also condemned her act. But it is being projected that it was AIMIM's stage," Mr Owaisi said.