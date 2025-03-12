AIMIM Plans To Expand In Bengal, Contest All Seats In 2026

Asadudin Owaisi's AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) has decided to widen its footprint in West Bengal ahead of next year's assembly election. The party has launched a phone number to expand its base through a state-wide membership drive.

"We have around three lakh members in Bengal and won around 1.5 lakh votes in the 2023 Panchayat elections just from Malda and Murshidabad," AIMIM leader Md Imran Solanki told NDTV.

AIMIM made its Bengal debut in the 2021 assembly election but failed to create an impact. The party fielded seven candidates from Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur districts in minority dominated seats - a fraction of the state's 294 assembly seats.

But this time, they are determined, will be different.

"We have been working silently on ground for four years now, we want to field candidates in all seats in the upcoming assembly polls and have started working at the block level," Mr Solanki said.

As part of its outreach programme, the AIMIM is going door-to-door in the districts for the membership drive. It is also organising iftar parties in the districts.

After Eid, Mr Owaisi is expected to visit Bengal to hold rallies ahead of the elections. According to the 2011 census, Muslims account for 27 per cent of West Bengal's population.

"Mamata Banerjee is proclaiming her Hindu identity, the BJP is playing a different game but the only ones who are losing is the public. The voters need an alternative. We have a strong support base in North Bengal and Malda," added Mr Solanki.