AIIMS To Stop Out-Patient Registration To Curb Comunity Spread Of Covid

Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences -- one of the nodal institutions in the battle against coronavirus -- has decided to stop registration for out-patients from Thursday in view of the growing number of daily Covid cases.

The routine walk-in OPD registrations, including special clinics, will stop. Only those with prior appointments will be allowed.

The decision has been taken " in view of increased need to minimise possibility of community spread of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," the institute has said.