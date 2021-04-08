AIIMS To Perform Only Urgent Surgeries From Saturday Amid Covid Spike

Delhi on Thursday logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year.

Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS hospital will cut back on surgeries from Saturday in view of the massive spike in coronavirus cases in the country and perform only essential ones, officials announced on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 cases have soared 13-fold in barely two months, a vicious second wave propelled by open disregard for safety protocols in much of the country.

Election rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other major figures, as well as crowded festivals and religious gatherings, have characterised the record resurgence of the new coronavirus.

With daily infections hitting a record 1.27 lakh on Thursday - the most in the world and the third day this week over 1 lakh - the third-hardest hit country is soaring past its mid-September peak of around 98,000 cases a day.

One of the top institutions in the battle against coronavirus, AIIMS had decided to temporarily stop walk-in registrations for out-patients from Thursday in view of the growing number of daily coronavirus cases this week.

The routine walk-in OPD registrations, including special clinics, will stop. Only those with prior appointments will be allowed, the hospital said.

Delhi on Thursday logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year, the government said in a statement, adding 24 people died in the last 24 hours because of the virus. This is a sharp jump in daily figures as the national capital had reported 5,506 fresh cases on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has imposed a 10 pm to 5 am night curfew till April 30 in a bid to curb the spread.