How AIIMS Heroes Saved 2-Year-Old After She Stopped Breathing Mid-Air

AIIMS also shared the images of the child and the doctors.

A two-year-old child had a miraculous recovery after she fell unconscious on a Vistara flight yesterday.

Five doctors of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who were also travelling on the same flight, saved the child's life after she stopped breathing - shortly after it took off from Bengaluru for Delhi.

They examined the child and immediately started her treatment after the crew made an emergency announcement.

The premier health institute also shared the images of the child and the doctors. "While returning from Bangalore in Vistara Airline flight UK-814, a distress call was announced. It was a 2-year-old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair," said AIIMS' official handle on X - formerly known as Twitter.

#Always available #AIIMSParivar

While returning from ISVIR- on board Bangalore to Delhi flight today evening, in Vistara Airline flight UK-814- A distress call was announced



It was a 2 year old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair , was… pic.twitter.com/crDwb1MsFM — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) August 27, 2023

"Immediately child was examined - her pulse was absent, extremities were cold , child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers. On air- Immediate CPR was started and with limited resources," said AIIMS.

The flight was then diverted to Nagpur where the doctors conducted the child's surgery, officials said, adding that her condition is reported to be stable now.