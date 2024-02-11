AIIMS Delhi Introduces Advanced Surgery For Skin Cancer Treatment

The global incidence of cancer, including skin cancer, is on the rise.

Our skin serves as the body's protective barrier, yet without proper care, it can become susceptible to serious conditions like cancer.

To address this growing concern, AIIMS Delhi has introduced a new surgery for skin cancer treatment. Inaugurated by Professor M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday, this new facility ensures that patients no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of Dermatology at AIIMS, explains that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue. This technique, previously unavailable in India, promises improved healing and lower recurrence rates.

AIIMS Delhi is the first hospital in the country to offer this surgery for skin cancer. Previously, patients had to travel abroad for this specialized treatment.

With the assistance of a team of six surgeons and three technicians from the USA, AIIMS Delhi has established itself as a centre for cutting-edge cancer care, aligning with its commitment to providing world-class treatment.

Dr Verma highlighted the benefits of Mohs micrographic surgery, emphasizing its ability to precisely remove cancerous tissue while preserving normal skin. "This results in smaller defects and improved cosmetic outcomes compared to conventional procedures," he said.

Furthermore, Dr Verma stressed the importance of early detection and urged people to consult a doctor if they notice any rapidly growing, painful, or bleeding skin spots.

AIIMS Delhi, with its large number of patients, provides comprehensive care for cancer patients across various specialities. On average, the hospital sees about five to six skin cancer patients every month, who are treated by specialists from different departments, including dermatology, surgery, and oncology, he pointed out.

