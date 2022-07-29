AIADMK Tussle: No Relief For OPS Camp, Supreme Court Upholds Expulsion

The Supreme Court ordered status quo till the High Court hears the matter.

In a jolt for the rebel AIADMK camp led by O Panneerselvam or OPS, the Supreme Court today refused to stay the July 11 decision of the party's General Council meeting expelling OPS from the party. The top court sent back the matter to the Madras High Court and directed it to dispose of the matter within three weeks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party. The Supreme Court directed the High Court to consider the matter afresh, without being influenced by its own past decisions.

The top court had earlier stayed a Madras High Court order restraining the AIADMK General Council from taking any decision on the party's leadership question.

The AIADMK General Council, citing difficulty in decision-making and discontentment among party cadre because of the dual-leadership model, had on July 11 elevated EPS as the interim general secretary of the party. Rival leader OPS was expelled for "anti-party" activities.

The General Council with over 2,500 members had empowered Edappadi K Palaniswami to steer the party as a single supreme leader.

Mr Panneerselvam maintains that he is the party coordinator and treasurer and related matters are before the Election Commission and court.

In the meeting, the party had formally resolved to hold organisational polls in 4 months to elect General Secretary. It amended several bylaws, which included fresh norms to fight for the top party position. One of the norms says only a person with 10-year primary membership of the party can contest the polls.