AIADMK Leader Accuses DMK Of Distributing Rs 100 Crore For Votes

D Jayakumar alleged the DMK distributed money in 20 constituencies, amounting to Rs 100 crore.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar on Monday alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was distributing money among the public to get their votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

"What I said two days ago has come true now," said Mr Jayakumar, while referring to the Income Tax (I-T) Department raid on the residence of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan in Vellore on March 30.

"DMK has distributed money in 20 constituencies, amounting to Rs 100 crore. Will DMK chief MK Stalin say that it's all a tissue paper," he asked.

"I-T Department and the Election Commission of India should investigate the spending of all DMK candidates," he said.

DMK has fielded Kadhir Anand from Vellore Parliamentary constituency against AIADMK's AC Shanmugam in the Lok Sabha elections.

Thirty-nine Lok Sabha seats are at stake in Tamil Nadu, which goes to polls on April 18. The counting of votes of will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.