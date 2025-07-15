Tiger Warnings, Using AI: Maharashtra Reserve Deploys New Tech To Save Lives

An artificial intelligence-based system which warns people about the movement of tigers through loudspeakers has been installed in 20 villages in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), Maharashtra Forests Minister Ganesh Naik said on Tuesday.

He was replying in the legislative council after Abhijit Vanazari (Congress) raised the issue, saying 23 people have died this year in tiger attacks in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district where the sanctuary is located.

Maharashtra Forests Minister Ganesh Naik conceded that people have been killed in attacks by the big cats.

"An AI-based warning system has been operational in 20 villages....loudspeaker announcements are made about movement of tigers," he said.

Villagers have been advised to not venture in the forest between 7 pm and 7 am, the minister added.

The TATR is estimated to have more than 100 tigers.

In his written reply, Naik also said that to avoid man-animal conflict, forest officials patrol sensitive areas. Primary response teams consisting of villagers and officials are being formed, and protective masks and bamboo sticks have been distributed to farmers whose fields adjoin the forest, he said.

