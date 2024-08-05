Boy, 4, Dies After Falling Into Manhole, Lid Was Not Installed Properly

Samar Sheikh was playing near his home in Mukund Nagad last evening when he fell into a manhole

A four-year-old boy has died after falling into a manhole in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. Samar Sheikh was playing near his home in Mukund Nagad last evening when he stepped on a manhole lid that was not installed properly. A CCTV camera nearby captured him falling into the manhole.

When he did not return home, family members started searching in the alley he was playing in. When they could not find him, they scanned the CCTV footage and saw Samar falling into the manhole. He was dead by the time they managed to bring him out.