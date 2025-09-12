'Crash-Proof' Plane? Engineers Unveil AI Airbag System After Air India Tragedy

Two engineers have introduced an innovative safety system designed to make aeroplanes "crash-proof" using AI technology and airbag-like protection. The idea, called Project REBIRTH, was developed in response to the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad in June 2025, which claimed 260 lives, including both passengers and people on the ground.

The engineers, Eshel Wasim and Dharsan Srinivasan, submitted their concept to the James Dyson Award. According to the project's description, the emotional impact of the crash inspired them to explore solutions that could improve passenger survival in the event of catastrophic failures.

"Project REBIRTH was born not in a lab, but from a moment of heartbreak," the creators wrote on their submission page. They shared how the incident deeply affected their families, particularly Eshel's mother, who couldn't stop thinking about the fear passengers must have felt.

Photo Credit: jamesdysonaward.org

The system is designed to detect technical failures using artificial intelligence. In case of an emergency, it will deploy external smart airbags and impact-absorbing fluids to create a protective cocoon around the aircraft. Additionally, it includes a reverse thrust mechanism to reduce the speed of the crash, increasing the chance of survival.

Project REBIRTH: How It Works

Project REBIRTH is an AI-powered crash survival system designed to reduce fatalities in aeroplane accidents. It combines five advanced technologies to predict crashes, minimise impact, and aid rescue efforts. The AI system monitors flight data and activates automatically below 3,000 ft if a crash is imminent. Airbags deploy from the aircraft's nose, belly, and tail in under two seconds to absorb impact. Reverse thrust or gas boosters slow the descent, while smart fluids harden on impact to protect passengers. Rescue features include a bright orange shell, GPS, infrared beacons, and exit lights. REBIRTH can be retrofitted or integrated into new aircraft.

While the idea has received both praise and scepticism online, the engineers hope to test working models of the technology in the near future.