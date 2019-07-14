2 Dead, 26 Injured In Accident At Ahmedabad Amusement Park: Report

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Two died and 26 were injured after an accident occurred at an amusement park

Two people have died and 26 were injured after an accident occurred at an amusement park in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Last month, the Ahmedabad Fire Brigade had carried out a midnight rescue operation after as many as 40 people were stuck on a ferris wheel at a fare in the city.

Fire officials had to use a 55-metre-tall snorkel to rescue those who were stuck, including 14 children and eight women.

The officials had got a call from one of the persons who was stuck in the ferris wheel, news agency IANS had reported.

