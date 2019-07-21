Ahead Of Trinamool's Mega Rally, Babul Supriyo's Sarcastic Tweet

Babul Supriyo last month had made a similar remark on Mamata Banerjee government.

Ahead of Mamata Banerjee's mega Kolkata rally today, Union Minister Babul Supriyo took a dig at the Trinamool Congress and said the ruling party in Bengal will be wiped out of the state by 2021 when the assembly elections are likely to be held.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to kick off the poll campaign at the Martyrs' Day rally today. The mega rally is being held nearly two months after the rival BJP delivered an impressive performance in the national elections and won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In a sarcastic tweet, BJP leader Babul Supriyo today said: "'19 mein 'HALF' huye, '21 mein 'SAAF' hojayenge (Trinamool Samabesh). (The party was reduced to half its strength in 2019, it will be wiped out by 2021) (sic)."



Mr Supriyo had made a similar remark last month when he said that Mamata-led government won't last till 2021. "The head of Bengali community is down with shame not only in India but across the world just because of the present scenario in West Bengal," he had said.

The BJP and Trinamool Congress sparred on Saturday over the Martyrs' Day rally in the state capiral as the Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh called the Trinamool's annnual event a "circus".

A first information report was filed by the Trinamool Congress against Mr Ghosh for allegedly threatening to drag TMC leaders out of buses on their way to the rally, if they failed to return the "cut money" or commission, which they have been accused of collecting from people to deliver government services that are free of cost.

Ms Banerjee also accused the BJP-led central government of trying to "foil" the mega rally by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on Sundays.

In the national elections, the Trinamool Congress, which won 22 of 42 seats, lost 12 seats while the BJP gained 16 seats compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. After the Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee, in a bid to gain the lost ground in Bengal, roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishore to ensure her party is battle-ready for 2021 or whenever the state elections are held.

