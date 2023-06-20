Ahead Of Historic Visit, A Look At PM Modi's Ties With Ex US Presidents

In 2014, PM Modi travelled to the US on a working visit after being invited by Barack Obama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the United States from June 20 to 23 after a formal invitation from President Joe Biden. This will be the Prime Minister's first official state visit -- a formal visit by a head of state to another nation after an invitation from the host country's head -- to the country.

A state visit is widely regarded as the utmost demonstration of a cordial bilateral relationship between two countries. The Prime Minister will be hosted by President Biden and First Lady Biden at the White House in Washington, DC for a state dinner on June 22.

The Prime Minister has made several official visits to the country in the past and interacted with former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump during their presidential tenure.

Here's a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ties with former US Presidents:

Barack Obama

Barack Obama served as the President of the US from 2009-2017. After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi travelled to the US on a working visit at the invitation of Barack Obama and engaged in official talks. Following this, in 2105, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again visited the USA – and New York, specifically – to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Sustainable Development Summit.

In 2016, on another official working visit, PM Modi was invited to an official lunch with Barack Obama on an invitation from then Vice-President [and now President] Joe Biden. The visit resulted not just in talks with Barack Obama but also in PM Modi addressing the United States Congress for the first time.

Donald Trump

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the US President in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a three-day visit to the country. He met President Donald Trump at the White House for a working dinner hosted by Mr Trump. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited US once again to be part of the Howdy Modi! event in Houston to address the Indian diaspora where Donald Trump also extended support to the Prime Minister.

People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend #HowdyModi event, say, ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, & get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe.'' pic.twitter.com/nrQHc2OBjl — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) September 22, 2019

During his first official state visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to join a lunch hosted by the US State Department. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will also be part of the lunch.