Ahead Of Polls, Shivraj Chouhan's Big Announcement For Brahmins

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh, in what appears a last-minute strategy tweak, is trying to court Brahmins months ahead of the assembly elections with the constitution of a Welfare Board for the community.

Besides, the government has also announced that it would develop the Bhagwan Sri Parashurama Lok religious corridor in Indore's Janapav. Temples, meanwhile, have been given more power over their own land.

"We have decided that the government will not have any control over the activities of the temples and the auction of temple land will be done by priests and not by collectors," Mr Chouhan said. "Brahmins have always protected religion and culture. So for their welfare, we will set up a 'Brahmin Welfare Board'," he added.

Madhya Pradesh has 21,104 temples including two Jyotirlingas. Of these, 1,320 temples have more than 10 acres of agricultural land. For temples without agricultural land, priests are paid an honorarium of Rs 5,000 a month.

The government's move has triggered questions, especially since Brahmins comprise only 5 to 6 per cent of the state's electorate.

A clue appears to lie in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The Prime Minister visited Rewa, located in Vindhyas -- probably the only region in the country where the upper castes constitute the largest portion of the population. In some assembly seats of Satna and Rewa districts, the population of Brahmins crosses 40 per cent.

In 2018, the Vindhya region prevented Congress from returning to power with full majority. The area now seems to be emerging as one of the most intriguing battlegrounds of the poll-bound state.

In 2018, BJP won 24 out of 30 seats in Vindhyas - up from 17 in 2013. The number of Congress seats slid from 11 to six.

But two recent events - the emergence of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in the area and a new party floated by MLA Narayan Tripathi -- have given the BJP some cause for concern, sources indicated.

In Rewa and Singrauli, the BJP lost the urban local body polls last year as AAP made its Madhya Pradesh debut with a victory in Singrauli. Mr Tripathi, who earlier belonged to the BJP, has meanwhile been flexing muscle, claiming that his party will contest 30 assembly seats in the region.

The Congress has scoffed at the BJP move, saying the Chief Minister is thinking of giving respect to Brahmins after 18 years. "Till date, he kept neglecting them in the cabinet, now he is making announcements to woo the Brahmins," said Congress spokesperson KK Mishra.

Claiming that Mr Chouhan has made announcements in Janapav, the birthplace of Parshuram, he said, "What happened to those announcements?"

"It should not be seen from the point of view of elections or votes," said BJP leader Rahul Kothari.

"Let the Congress makes allegations but they should first answer for the condition of the temples during their tenure. They should answer for the Ramvan Path Gaman," he added.