Ahead Of PM's J&K Visit, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead, Cop Killed In Action

Police said the terrorists planned suicide attack in any area with heavy security in J&K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have shot dead two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists belonging to a suicide squad, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

The DGP denied the terrorists were planning to target PM Modi's rally.

The joint operation was led by the Civil Society Forum (CSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army in Sunjwan on Thursday night.

"The operation was carried out the entire night in which two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were eliminated. The two terrorists were part of JEM's suicide squad, launched from Pakistan. They came wearing suicide vests," Mr Singh said.

"Terrorists were tasked with targeting a camp of the security forces or engaging...to inflict a lot of casualties," he told reporters.

According to the police, the terrorists were planning a suicide attack in any area with heavily deployed security.

"Acting on a specific tip, a joint operation was launched by the CSF, CRPF, and the Indian Army during the night. As the firing continued during the search, some of the security personnel deployed at the outer cordon were injured, while one CSF Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) SP Patel got martyred," he added.

"It is very unfortunate that the incident took place right before the Prime Minister's visit. It is a part of some huge conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Jammu. It could also be a part of a greater conspiracy to sabotage the PM's visit," Mr Singh said.

He said a huge cache of weapons including grenades and other items like medicines and eatables were recovered.

PM Modi's visit to Jammu's Samba is scheduled on Sunday, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, to address panchayats of the country from Palli.