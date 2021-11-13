Ahead Of PM's Visit, State's Request To Rename Bhopal's Habibganj Station

Habibganj Railway Station has been redeveloped under a public-private partnership project.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has written to the centre, recommending to rename the Habibganj Railway Station in the state capital after tribal queen Rani Kamlapati -- the last Gond queen of Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday unveil the revamped railway station, which also happens to be the country's first public private partnership-built train station at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

A letter of recommendation - sent by state transport department to the Union Home Ministry - reads, "Bhopal was ruled by Gond rulers in the 16th century and to keep intact the memory of Gond Queen Rani Kamalapati, it's recommended to rename Habibganj railway station after Rani Kamlapati."

Earlier, BJP leaders, including Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Prabhat Jha and Madhya Pradesh's former minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya, had demanded that the station be renamed after former Prime Minister and veteran party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Madhya Pradesh govt writes to Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati pic.twitter.com/b2Q0EUICgX — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

On Monday, the Prime Minister will be in the state capital for four hours.

More than Rs 23 crore is being spent for the event - that will be attened by PM Modi - at Jamboree Maidan, out of which Rs 13 crore will be spent only for transporting people to the programme. Over Rs 12 crore for is transportation, food and lodging of people coming from 52 districts and over Rs 9 crore is for five domes, tents, decoration and publicity.

The Habibganj station "is the first railway station to be redeveloped through public private partnership mode under the station redevelopment program of Indian Railways," according to the official website.

The train station will offer glimpses of world heritage sites such as the Sanchi Stupa, Bhojpur temple, Bhimbetka, Birla Mandi, Tawa Dam and the Tribal Museum.

Food zone, kids' zone, entertainment zone and retail zone will be other highlights.