Ahead Of Elections, PM Modi Launches Smart City Projects In Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the projects through video conferencing.

After inaugurating five Integrated Command and Control Centres of Smart City Projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the projects will bring about a sea change in urban amenities and will boost the development of cities.

"Applying the digital technologies through centralised monitoring, smart solutions would be used in traffic management, transportation, waste management, energy conservation, drainage system, water supplies," PM Modi said.

"Crime against women, citizen centric basic necessities, water harvesting, housing and other human matters would be dealt with by the ICCC. Under the Smart City Projects, people can enjoy free internet through a large number of WiFi hotspots," he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said Rs 11,370 crore would be spent on the Smart City Projects in Agartala.

Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Projects Shailesh Kumar Yadav told news agency IANS that the ICCC would administer various electronic, service components, information and smart solutions by using modern technologies to make the cities world class smart metropolises.

He said the GPS (Global Positioning System) and GPRS (General Packet Radio Services)-enabled wireless communication services would be put in place to administer various services, schemes and works.