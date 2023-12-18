Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Meet, Arvind Kejriwal Greets Opposition Leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning, is meeting a flurry of Opposition leaders who are in Delhi for tomorrow's INDIA Bloc meet.

Earlier today, he met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It is not known what they discussed in the 45-minute meeting.

A meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and his close aide Sanjay Raut was held later in the evening. Tomorrow, he is expected to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Mr Kejriwal was summoned for questioning by the ED today. This was the second time he was summoned. He had skipped the first summons citing the recently concluded Assembly elections.

While his office has not responded to the latest sumons yet, the Aam Aadmi Party said he has Vipassana classes boked months earlier.

One can skip summons from a Central agency thrice, after which a non-bailable warrant is issued. AAP has spoken at length on the possibility of Mr Kejriwal's arrest.

Tomorrow's INDIA meet is expected to be crucial in view of the Congress's electoral reverses in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP and failed to win Madhya Pradesh -- a situation that has opened it to massive criticism from INDIA allies.

Today, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress declared that the Congress should quit its "Zamindari culture" and work towards presenting senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee as the face of the alliance.

The Congress "Can't treat its partners as its subjects. To ensure that the INDIA bloc wins, it must make Mamata Banerjee, who is a three-time chief minister and three-time union minister, and other senior leaders the face of the INDIA bloc," said Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.