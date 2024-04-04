Ahead Of Heatwave, Health Ministry Issues Guidelines

This comes after earlier precautions listed by the Health Ministry to beat the heat.
As the summer season approaches, the Ministry of Health has taken proactive steps to ensure public safety amidst rising temperatures and potential heatwaves. In a recent announcement on X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry has outlined a few measures discussed during a review meeting led by Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, aimed at tackling heat-related illnesses and implementing a comprehensive action plan.
The Health Ministry wrote on X, “Union Health Minister, Dr. @mansukhmandviya, held a review meeting today with stakeholders to assess their preparedness in tackling heat-related illnesses stemming from heat waves, and to discuss the action plan for the upcoming summer season. @DrBharatippawar, MoS (Health), Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) @NITIAayog, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary (Health), along with other dignitaries were also present during the meeting.”
“Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective address leads to effective management,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in the meeting. “Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves,” he pointed out.
Guidelines by the Ministry of Health
Dos
Don'ts
Avoid going out 12 pm to 4 pm
Avoid activity in the sun
Avoid cooking from 2 pm to 4 pm
Don't leave kids and pets unattended inside a vehicle
Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, sigh sugary drinks and fizzy drinks
Don't walk barefoot
This comes after earlier precautions listed by the Health Ministry to beat the heat.
Monitor the health of elderly or sick people living alone on a daily basis
Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night
Try to remain on lower floors during the day
Use fan and damp clothes to cool down the body