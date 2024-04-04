Ahead Of Heatwave, Health Ministry Issues Guidelines

This comes after earlier precautions listed by the Health Ministry to beat the heat.

As the summer season approaches, the Ministry of Health has taken proactive steps to ensure public safety amidst rising temperatures and potential heatwaves. In a recent announcement on X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry has outlined a few measures discussed during a review meeting led by Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, aimed at tackling heat-related illnesses and implementing a comprehensive action plan.

The Health Ministry wrote on X, “Union Health Minister, Dr. @mansukhmandviya, held a review meeting today with stakeholders to assess their preparedness in tackling heat-related illnesses stemming from heat waves, and to discuss the action plan for the upcoming summer season. @DrBharatippawar, MoS (Health), Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) @NITIAayog, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary (Health), along with other dignitaries were also present during the meeting.”

Union Health Minister, Dr. @mansukhmandviya, held a review meeting today with stakeholders to assess their preparedness in tackling heat-related illnesses stemming from heat waves, and to discuss the action plan for the upcoming summer season.@DrBharatippawar, MoS (Health), Dr.… pic.twitter.com/BZjRNHRGpJ — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 3, 2024

“Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective address leads to effective management,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in the meeting. “Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves,” he pointed out.

Guidelines by the Ministry of Health

Dos

Stay hydrated

Block direct sunlight

Stay covered

Remain indoors during 12 pm - 4 pm

Don'ts

Avoid going out 12 pm to 4 pm

Avoid activity in the sun

Avoid cooking from 2 pm to 4 pm

Don't leave kids and pets unattended inside a vehicle

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, sigh sugary drinks and fizzy drinks

Don't walk barefoot

This comes after earlier precautions listed by the Health Ministry to beat the heat.

Stay cool, stay safe, and beat those scorching rays with these essential tips. Remember, a little precaution goes a long way in keeping heat-related illnesses at bay.

.

.

.#BeatTheHeat#MyHealthMyRightpic.twitter.com/c8TTJEAMio — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 3, 2024