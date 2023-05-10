Ahead Of G20 Meet, Army Schools Shut In Jammu Till May 25

Army Goodwill School in Rajouri confirmed that school has been shut till May 25 (FILE)

Nearly a dozen army schools in the Jammu region have been shut as a precautionary measure amid a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after the Rajouri attack. This comes ahead of the third G20 tourism working group meeting which will be held in Kashmir between May 22 and 24.

"After the attack, combing and search operations are going on in that region so to avoid any discomfort schools are shut till May 25," a senior officer privy to ongoing efforts to nab terrorists stated.

NDTV also contacted Army Goodwill School in Rajouri and school authorities confirmed that school has been shut and now classes would be held online for students till May 25.

"Following intelligence inputs of a terror strike, a high alert has been sounded in all defence installations along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway. At least a dozen army schools, including in Sunjuwan and Domana besides those on the highway, were shut for the day as a precautionary measure," said defence officials privy to the development.

According to sources, Army's Pinewood Public School in the Hamirpur area, near Bhimber Gali in the Poonch district, and Army Public School in Akhnoor, too, have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, security forces Wednesday morning launched searches in Purani Poonch and localities near the Deputy Commissioner's office complex in the border town of Poonch following reports that some locals have noticed the movement of some suspicious people.

"Investigation in Rajouri case indicates that Pakistan supplied weapons to terrorists who opened fire," states an official linked to the probe.

According to him lately, drone activity along International Border has also increased.

Meanwhile, the Northern Command that guards the Line of Control (LOC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with Pakistan and China along the two UTs, in a tweet said that the 'drills were carried out with the aim to react to challenges in the operational spectrum."

The strategic military command tweet reads "Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defensive drills consisting contamination avoidance & weapons of mass destruction mitigation were carried out by Northern Command with an aim to react to challenges in the operational spectrum."