Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown, A Tribute By Vikram Sarabhai's Children

Kartikeya Sarabhai, son of physicist and founder of India's space program Vikram Sarabhai, on Wednesday said the Chandrayaan-3 project represents the "new India" and every citizen is proud of this project.

In a tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has named Chandrayaan-3's lander as 'Vikram'.

The lander, along with the rover 'Pragyan', is set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. India will be only the fourth country to do so and first to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon.

"It is a great day for all of us, not only Indians but globally, because no one was able to reach the southern side of the moon. People had tried in the past, but failed. There is a likelihood of water there in a different form," Kartikeya Sarabhai, an environmentalist, told PTI.

"It is a very proud feeling for us because the lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai. But, this pride is for all of us, not just the immediate family. Different components of this lander are made by different people. So it actually integrated so much of India into it. Scientists from all over the country were involved. It represents new India," he said.

His father believed in learning from everyone instead of imitating others, Sarabhai added.

Chandrayaan-2 was not a failure because it is still helping the latest moon mission, he said.

"We were heartbroken when the Chandrayaan 2 lander could not make it. But we learnt so much. Chandrayaan 2 is helping Chandrayaan 3 in finding the right location to land. So it was indeed a success because we learnt from our mistakes. We are making our own path as we are going towards 2047. That is what Chandrayaan is. It has found its way," said Sarabhai.

Vikram Sarabhai's daughter and activist Mallika Sarabhai said the Indian moon mission is a step forward for the entire humanity.

"I believe in effort and science. I believe that ISRO scientists have done hard work and it will be a fulfillment of one of my father's dreams. He dreamt of using science and technology not for a race with other countries, nor to prove how great we are. But to see how mankind, humanity and the planet can get better, safer and more dignified for all," she told PTI.

"I see this as a step forward for the entire humanity because no one has landed on the south side of the moon. It is not about India alone. It is about the human spirit. I think my father was about the human spirit. For my father and my mother, science and art were the language to make life better for people, to bring justice, to bring happiness and dignity," she added.

