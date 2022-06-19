Ahead Of Bandh Call Over Agnipath Scheme, Preparation In States: 10 Points

The Kerala Police said its entire force will be on duty on Monday to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property.

In Jharkhand, schools have been shut on Monday amid the bandh call. The ongoing examinations of Classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, the police said prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been imposed. People have been asked not to disrupt law and order.

In Faridabad near Delhi, police spokesperson Sube Singh said they are trying to avert any untoward incident. Roadblocks have been set up in various places and more than 2,000 policemen will be fielded tomorrow.

The Congress said lakhs of party workers across the country will hold peaceful protests on Monday against the Agnipath scheme and the Central government's "vendetta politics" in targeting Rahul Gandhi.

On June 14, the government had unveiled the short-term contractual recruitment programme "Agnipath" for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Under the programme, young men and women aged between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years were to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

As protests intensified, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years for 2022 as a one-time measure.

In Noida, a group of ex-servicemen have submitted a memorandum with the authorities demanding strict against "anti-social" elements involved in the violence during the protests.