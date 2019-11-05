No Events On Ayodhya Dispute Ahead Of Ayodhya Verdict: Shia Waqf Board

The Board said only preordained religious events would be allowed on Waqf properties.

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has directed all 'mutawwalis' (caretakers of Waqf properties) not to use any Shia Waqf property to hold any programme, meeting or protest on Ayodhya dispute ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

The Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, in an order, said no Waqf property, including Imambara, dargah, karbala, mosque, mazaar or cemetery, should be used to organize any programme on the Ayodhya issue.

He said that violation of the order would lead to action under the Waqf Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Board said only preordained religious events would be allowed on Waqf properties.

"Use of loudspeakers for sending out any message on Ayodhya issue or calling for any assembly which may lead to disruption of peace will not be allowed. Mutawwalis concerned will be held accountable if peace is disturbed due to such an event," he stated.

