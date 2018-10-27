Ahead Of 2019 Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Meets Chandrababu Naidu In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the run-up to the next year's Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and discussed national issues.

Mr Kejriwal said Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav was also present for a while. The meeting took place at the Andra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

"Had a gud meeting wid Sh Chandrababu Naidu ji. Sh Sharad Yadav ji was also present for a while. Discussed national issues. Present BJP govt is a threat to the nation n to the Constitution. People across India will need to join hands to save India n the Constitution (sic)," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to beheld next year.