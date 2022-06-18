Centre's New Offer To Quell 'Agnipath' Row: Quota in Defence Ministry Jobs

'Agnipath' is a new four-year tour of duty programme for the military

The government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry to absorb 'Agniveers', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced today amid protests against the new military recruitment programme, 'Agnipath'.

The announcement comes after four days of violent protests in several states by military aspirants over worries about job security at the end of four years, the duration of the 'Agnipath' tour of duty scheme.

"The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen," Mr Singh tweeted.

"Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made," he said.

The centre this morning offered more concessions to the protesters in a bid to convince them to call off their agitation. It announced 10 per cent reservation for 'Agniveers' in the Central Armed Police Forces, or CAPFs, and the Assam Rifles, which comes under the Defence Ministry.

The Home Ministry also announced three years' age relaxation beyond the upper age limit for 'Agniveers' for joining the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles.

Currently, over 73,000 posts are vacant in five wings of the paramilitary forces - Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

As many as 73,219 posts are vacant in CAPFs and the Assam Rifles, shows Home Ministry data. Besides, 18,124 posts are also vacant in police forces in Union Territories.

The 10-lakh-strong CAPF is one of the largest employment generating agencies under the Home Ministry.