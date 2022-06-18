Agnipath Protests Live Updates: 260 Arrested In UP, Buses Targeted In Bihar

340 trains have been affected due to the nationwide protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

At least 250 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh over the 'Agnipath' protests, which has seen hordes of angry youth, carrying bamboo sticks and stones, storming railway premises across cities and small towns and laying siege to highways.

Meanwhile, protests against 'Agnipath' left Bihar in flames on Friday when rampaging mobs set fire to dozens of railway coaches, engines and stations and torched BJP offices, vehicles and other property, prompting the police to suspend internet services in nearly a third of the state.

