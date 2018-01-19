Agni 5 Missile That Can Strike China Set To Enter India's Arsenal

"Developmental trials of Agni 5 Missile have been completed and now induction phase into the armed forces begins," the official said.
The test conducted on Thursday was the same version as the last two trials and the missile had a 'text book performance in its full range'. The test done from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast was the third consecutive one from a canister on a road mobile launcher.
The canister version of the missile gives India the flexibility to launch it in all weather, day or night and from any location. More than 80 per cent of its components are made by the Indian industry.
The United States, Russia, France, Germany, China and the United Kingdom are the other countries that have similar capabilities.
India already has in its arsenal long range nuclear-tipped missiles like Prithvi, Agni 1, 2 and 3 and supersonic cruise missiles like Brahmos. Important subsonic cruise missiles like Nirbhay are still under development