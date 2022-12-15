5 Facts About India's Agni 5 Nuclear-Capable Missile, Test-Fired Today

India had weeks ago announced its intention to test a long-range missile, for which it issued a NOTAM, or notice to airmen, to warn about the planned test-firing.

The Agni 5 can reach most cities in mainland China, including Beijing.

With this successful test, the Agni 5 moves closer to being inducted in India's Strategic Force Command.

Though the Agni 5 test-firing test was prescheduled, it assumes significance amid the fresh tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, where Indian troops stopped Chinese forces from unilaterally changing the LAC.