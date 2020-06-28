'Aggrieved': Rahul Gandhi Says 'Regret Police Action' In Tamil Nadu

Jayaraj and his son were allegedly severly thrashed by police for violating lockdown rules

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief and regret over the death of Jayaraj and his son Fennix in Tuticorin after allegedly being thrashed by the police and demanded justice for them.

He said he could not visit Sathankulam, where the incident happened last week, to personally comfort the family, due to the COVID-19 situation.

In an text message sent to the party's Shakti platform members in Tuticorin district, Rahul gandhi said, "Let us agitate till those responsible for this (deaths) are punished."

"I was aggrieved over and regret the police action that was responsible for the death of Jayaraj and Fennix," he said, according to a release issued by TNCC chief KS Alagiri.

He urged the members to light a candle at 7 pm today as a mark of remembrance for the "deceased brothers" and pay tribute to them.

"I could not come in person to comfort (the family) due to the COVID-19 situation," he added.

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for "violating" lockdown norms over business hours of their cell phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with their relatives alleging they were severely thrashed by the police at the Sathankulam police station.

The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two Sub-Inspectors.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Sunday said the government has decided to transfer the probe into the deaths to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

