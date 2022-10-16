After TV Actor Vaishali Takkar's Death, Spotlight On Her Instagram Posts

TV actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide, said police

TV actor Vaishali Takkar's death by suicide at her Indore home on Sunday has shocked the nation. The death has drawn attention to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor's Instagram posts.

Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman has said that they recovered a suicide note which suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by a former boyfriend.

The police have started investigating the case after recovering the suicide note.

People are visiting her Instagram page to pay their tributes and mourn the actor.

The subject of her post last Sunday was a fan. She asks viewers what should those who do not have a boyfriend or girlfriend do? Then follows it up with an ROFL answer.

"Last Sunday she made a video on fan & this Sunday same fan news we got. she was so creative that she's giving us signals & we couldn't get it?" posted pooju_soul_searching_girl today after the news of the actor's death broke.

"Ironical", wrote another user who goes by name shaaaaark.

Multiple users claimed the video to be a hint and wrote that her suicide was 'pre-planned'.

In another post five days ago, she is seen singing a popular song which involves killing oneself for a lover.

The actor stayed in Indore with her father and brother. They, however, said they had no clue that she would take such an extreme step.

She began her acting career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2015. She followed it up with Sasural Simar Ka and had also worked in more than a dozen serials.

She was recently seen in Rakshabandhan where she starred opposite Nishant Malkani of reality show Bigg Boss fame.