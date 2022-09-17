After Tirupati Visit, Mukesh Ambani Goes To Kerala's Guruvayur Temple

Mukesh Ambani is seen following the strict dress code for devotees.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Guruvayur Shri Krishna temple today.

The Guruvayur Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Guruvayurappan, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is located in the town of Guruvayur in Kerala. The temple is an important place of worship for Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Kerala: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayoor Shri Krishna temple in Guruvayur pic.twitter.com/B6GF3QTH7C — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Mr Ambani is seen following the strict dress code for devotees who wish to enter the Guruvayur Temple. Men are required to wear a mundu around their waist. They are supposed to be bare-chested but a small piece of cloth (veshthi) can be used to cover the chest region.

Mr Ambani visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala yesterday, where he made an offering of ₹ 1.5 crore. He was accompanied by his son Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant and Reliance Retail Ltd Director Manoj Modi.



Earlier this week on Monday, Mukesh Ambani also visited the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.

