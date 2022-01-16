'We Invite You': Maharashtra's Red Carpet For Elon Musk After Telangana

Elon Musk had said Tesla is "working through" a lot of challenges with the Indian government. (File)

Another state has now invited US billionaire Elon Musk to invest after he said that electric car pioneer Tesla was "working through" a lot of challenges with the Indian government ahead of long-awaited plans to launch in the country.

After Telangana's invitation earlier this week, a Maharashtra minister today offered Mr Musk a place to set up Tesla's manufacturing plant in his state.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, in a reply to Mr Musk's tweet, said, "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India."

"We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," the Nationalist Congress Party leader added.

Earlier, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had invited the Tesla Inc's chief executive to set shop in his state and said that his government will be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges".

Earlier, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had invited the Tesla Inc's chief executive to set shop in his state and said that his government will be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges".

Mr Musk, in response to a tweet asking him about a potential India launch date, had not identified the "challenges" being worked on with the government.

Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year and has been lobbying the government to lower import duties, which can be as high as 100 percent, on electric vehicles before it enters the market.

Elon Musk had tweeted last July that Tesla wanted to enter India "but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country".

Even as Tesla is holding out for a cut in import duties, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India later this year.