After Telangana Killings, Mayawati vs UP Police Over 'Jungle Raj'

Mayawati said UP Police should take "inspiration" from what happened in Telangana.

After Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati urged Uttar Pradesh Police to take a cue from Telangana Police following the killing of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian, UP Police countered the politician's allegations of "jungle raj (rule)" in the state with some numbers.

Mayawati had said that in Uttar Pradesh, where a rape survivor was set on fire while she was on her way to court, the police should take "inspiration" from what happened in Telangana.

"In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj (rule) in Uttar Pradesh," she said, adding that when she was Chief Minister, she had acted even against members of her own party.

"Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she added.

UP Police tweeted the number of alleged criminals that had killed in what they called "police engagements".

"The figures speak for themselves. Jungle Raj is a thing of the past. No longer now. 103 criminals killed and 1,859 injured in 5,178 police engagements in the last more than 2 years. 17,745 criminals surrendered or cancelled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests," UP Police tweeted from its official handle.

Commenting on the Telangana incident, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party said he was "happy" that someone got justice.

Questions were raised on Friday's pre-dawn firing in which four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of the woman in Telangana were shot dead.

The men had attacked the police and snatched weapons when they were taken to the crime spot for investigations, Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar said. He also claimed all four had confessed.

"We had to fire in retaliation after the accused started hitting us with stones and sharp objects and snatched our weapons," he said. "The law has done its duty. That's all I can say," the officer said to doubts raised on police claims.

Two policemen in the 10-member team suffered head injuries (not bullet wounds), he said.