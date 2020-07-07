After India-China Talks, Rahul Gandhi's Three Questions For Government

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government every day since the June 15 clashes in Ladakh.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today quoted from China's statement on the Special Representative-level talks following the Ladakh violence and accused the government of failing to protect national interest. Citing the Indian and Chinese statements, he questioned why the government has not insisted on status quo at the Line of Actual Control and why there was no mention of territorial integrity.

Following Sunday's talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two nations have started the disengagement process at Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers died in action during a clash with Chinese troops on June 15.

The foreign ministry had attributed the clash to persistent Chinese incursions in the area. China has blamed India for the clashes, saying Indian troops had been venturing into Chinese territory.

In its statement released after the talks, China said, "The right and wrong of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley in the western sector of the China-India boundary is very clear. China will continue firmly safeguarding our territorial sovereignty as well as peace and tranquility in the border areas".

Highlighting the portion in a copy of the statement, Mr Gandhi -- who has been attacking the government with one or more tweets a day -- tweeted:

National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it.



Then,

1. Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on?

2. Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory?

3. Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley? pic.twitter.com/tlxhl6IG5B — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2020

India has not responded to Beijing's comment. In its statement, New Delhi said that the two sides have agreed to "take guidance from the consensus of leaders" and "not allow differences to become disputes".

They also agreed that "both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously," the statement added.

Since April, Chinese intrusions were reported in the Fingers region on the banks of Pangong Lake, the Hot Springs area, Galwan Valley, and the Depsang plains further to the north. China has also laid claim to the area in the Fingers region of Ladakh's Pangong Lake.

After the talks, China has withdrawn troops by at least a kilometer in three places in Ladakh, including Galwan river valley. Indian soldiers have also pulled back and a buffer zone has been created between the troops of both sides, sources said on Monday.