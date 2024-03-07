After State Win, Cold Feet In Karnataka Congress Over National Battle

Karnataka's ruling Congress is having trouble finding candidates to field in the Lok Sabha elections. Sources told NDTV that several ministers of the state -- which is also the home state of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge -- have already turned down the request to contest. Reason: No one wants to leave positions of power in the state and dive into uncertainty, sources indicated.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 25 seats, the Congress won one and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal secular, which is currently in alliance with the BJP, won one seat. One seat went to an Independent, supported by the BJP.

This time, with the party's victory in the state in last year's assembly election and good response to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is hoping for a change in fortune.

Sources said the party's Central leadership wants ministers of Siddaramaiah government to contest some of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats. The ministers on the Central leaders' list include Satish Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Krishna Byre Gowda, K H Muniyappa, H K Patil and Ishwar Khandre. But sources said none are on the same page.

Several, including Lakshmi Hebbalkar, have refused.

Ms Hebbalkar, the minister of Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah government, said she wants her son Mrinal Hebbalkar to contest.

"This is the hope of the people of Belagavi and the leaders here, his name has also been recommended," Ms Hebbalkar told reporters.



"I have come to know from the media... even when my brother was chosen to be made a member of the Legislative Council, all the leaders of the district together took this decision,' she added.

Social Welfare Minister SC Mahadevappa has flatly refused, without citing any reason.

"I am not a Lok Sabha candidate. I will not contest elections. I will try for the victory of whoever the high command gives the ticket to," he told reporters.

Sources said the party is going to take a hard line on the issue. State party chief DK Shivakumar said, "Everyone will have to accept whatever the party high command decides, even I will have to accept it. We all are here because of the party. Everyone will accept the decision and will win most of the seats".

Congress general secretary in charge of the state, Randeeep Surjewala, said, "Only one minister has been asked to contest so far and he has asked for time to consider the matter".