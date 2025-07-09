After Staffer Assaulted by Sena MLA, Maharashtra Canteen's Licence Cancelled

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has cancelled the licence of the canteen whose staffer was assaulted by Shiv Sena MLA over the quality of Dal served to him. The MLA, Sanjay Gaikwad, punched, pushed the staffer on camera today. The incident sparked a row in the state, questioning the conduct of Sena leaders.

The incident took place yesterday, but the video went viral today, showing the MLA assaulting the staffer. The decision to cancel the licence comes hours after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected samples of the food for testing. The MLA alleged that he was served stale food.

The MLA justified the act, and hours later, the FDA collected samples to test the quality of the food.

The quality report found that waste material was observed on the kitchen floor, which was not properly cleaned. No proper separation of non-veg and veg preparation was observed, and separate utensils were not used. No changing room for workers was available, and they were using space near the kitchen. Open dustbins, egg shells on the floor, and prepared food kept near the dustbins were observed. Workers were working without hand gloves and uniforms.

The FDA found that raw vegetables were placed on the floor, and food chopping was done on an uncleaned kitchen floor using uneven, chipped wooden boards. Raw materials were stored in unclean and rusty containers, and storage racks in the storage room were uncleaned. No fly catcher or rat catcher was observed, and dead flies were found in a butter pot, and other issues included broken kitchen tiles, no proper ventilation, uncovered prepared food, multiple reuse of oil without records, and rusty cutting knives.

"Who Gave This To Me? Smell This"

The Akashwani MLA Hostel Canteen was run by Ajanta Caterers. Yesterday, the MLA ordered a thali, and when the food was ordered and he found the dal was stinking. The Shiv Sena MLA from Eknath Shinde's faction asked for the staffer who made the dal.

"Who gave this to me? Smell this. Pack this and call the food department. You are giving this to an MLA, what are you giving others?" One man is heard saying, "A person could die after eating this."

In the video, the MLA is seen getting impatient, waiting for the canteen staff, Yogesh Kutran. He then approaches the reception and asks the staff to call him. When the canteen staff comes, the MLA opens the pack and makes him smell the dal. Even before Yogesh Kutran can raise his face, the MLA slaps him across his face. Two more slaps follow. The MLA then punches Yogesh Kutran so hard that he falls on the floor.

When NDTV approached the MLA, he said the dal was not stale, it was "rotten". "I had asked for dal, rice and two chapatis. I started eating and threw up after a few morsels. I started feeling unwell," he said.

"I am an MLA, and a warrior too"

The MLA justified his act by calling himself a "warrior" and chose violence when someone, despite repeated attempts, did not understand. The MLA said, "I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us. I lost it. I am a champion in judo, gymnastics and karate and wrestling. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets. I don't think I have done anything wrong. I will raise this issue in the Assembly too."