On Camera, MLA Assaults Canteen Operator Over Dal, Says 'Shiv Sena Style'

In a shocking show of highhandedness, a Maharashtra lawmaker upset over the quality of dal served to him at an MLA canteen in Mumbai assaulted the canteen operator, hitting him on the face and punching him so hard that he fell on the floor.

The incident at the Akashvani MLA canteen in Churchgate was caught on camera. A video clip has now gone viral, raising questions about the conduct of elected representatives in public. The MLA, however, said he does not regret his act and said this was the "Shiv Sena style".

Sanjay Gaikwad, MLA from Buldhana, had ordered a thali. When the order was delivered, he found that the dal was stinking. A towel wrapped around his waist, the MLA went to the canteen and started asking the staff who prepared the dal. He was seen calling people and asking them to smell the packet. The MLA also said he had some of the dal and experienced stomach cramps and uneasiness.

"Who gave this to me? Smell this. Pack this and call the food department. You are giving this to an MLA, what are you giving others?" One man is heard saying, "A person could die after eating this."

In the video, the MLA is seen getting impatient, waiting for the canteen operator. He then approaches the reception and asks the staff to call him. When the canteen operator comes, the MLA opens the pack and makes him smell the dal. Even before the canteen operator can raise his face, the MLA slaps him across his face. Two more slaps follow. The MLA then punches the canteen operator so hard that he falls on the floor.

When NDTV approached the MLA, he said the dal was not stale, it was "rotten". "I had asked for dal, rice and two chapatis. I started eating and threw up after a few morsels. I started feeling unwell. I went to the canteen. I did not even change. I went to canteen and asked them to smell it and then said it's very bad. I called the manager, and he said it was not fit to eat. Over the past several years, I have told them to give me fresh food. Their chicken and egg stocks are days old. They are playing with the health of thousands of people every day. And when people complain, they don't listen," he said.

Asked if such conduct suits an MLA, he replied, "I am an MLA and a warrior too. When someone chose not to understand despite repeated attempts, I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us. I lost it. I am a champion in judo, gymnastics and karate and wrestling. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets. I don't think I have done anything wrong. I will raise this issue in the Assembly too."

NDTV went to the canteen and spoke with customers there. Most customers said that the food quality needs to improve, but the way the MLA assaulted the canteen staff was not right. Staff members, too, criticised the assault of their colleague.