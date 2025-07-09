"I'm Judo, Karate Champion": Sena MLA In Punch Video Says "Did No Wrong"

Far from feeling apologetic about publicly assaulting a canteen staff over food quality, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad told NDTV that he had "no regrets" and that he was not just a lawmaker, but a "warrior" too.

The MLA from Maharashtra's Buldhana has made headlines for a viral video that shows him kicking and punching a canteen staff at an MLA canteen in Mumbai. The legislator was upset over the quality of dal served to him. The video, which comes days after a video of an MNS leader's drunk son verbally abusing a woman went viral, has yet again raised questions on the high-handedness of elected representatives and whether political power gives the licence for such public conduct.

When NDTV approached the MLA, he said the dal was "rotten". "I had asked for dal, rice and two chapatis. I started eating and threw up after a few morsels. I started feeling unwell. I went to the canteen. I did not even change. I went to the canteen and asked them to smell it and then said it's very bad. I called the manager, and he said it was not fit to eat. Over the past several years, I have told them to give me fresh food. Their chicken and egg stocks are days old. They are playing with the health of thousands of people every day. And when people complain, they don't listen," he said.

NDTV then asked the MLA if such conduct suits an elected representative. "I am an MLA and a warrior, too. When someone chose not to understand despite repeated attempts, I used the language Balasaheb Thackeray taught us. I complained four times. Meri satak gayi (I lost it). I am a champion in judo, gymnastics and karate and wrestling. I can also use swords. I can do everything."

When NDTV says such actions by a public figure may provoke people, he replied, "When the administration does not work despite complaints, what will people do? Won't they matter in their own hands? Should I say, 'you have served me rotten food, serve me food with insects tomorrow?'. I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets. I don't think I have done anything wrong. I will raise this issue in the Assembly too."