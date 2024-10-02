After Sonam Wangchuk Detained In Delhi, Supporters Blockade NH1 Near Leh

Delhi Police's detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk - at the Singhu border Monday night, while his supporters and he were marching to the national capital - has led to tension in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where he is leading a fight to safeguard the local ecology.

This morning nearly two dozen protesters mounted crude blockades - including sticks mounted across upturned traffic cones - on National Highway 1, about six km from the town of Fiang.

The blockades have reportedly trapped tourists, including those from abroad. The situation in-between these blockades is understood to be tense but calm, for now. Visuals show at least protesters gathered behind a blockade, with about 100 cars and 50 trucks parked behind them.

"We are stuck on NH1 (due to protests) by supporters of the activist Sonam Wangchuk... they have placed various blockades on the highway. They are not letting anyone pass... around 200-300 people stuck," Phillipe Geelhand, a tourist stuck on the highway, told NDTV via a phone call.

Image shared by Phillipe Geelhand

Mr Geelhand said a group of 20-30 foreign tourists, who had visited the monastery in Fiang this morning, had to walk back to Leh, which is about 15 km away, because the vehicles were not allowed to pass. The tourists also had to leave some of their bags and belongings in the cars.

"The mood is currently calm but tense. You feel that a small spark can deteriorate the situation in no time..." Mr Geelhand said, noting that commercial vehicles had been blocked too.

He said the number of vehicles stuck at the blockade point has not increased as cars and trucks were being stopped at earlier checkpoints. "Only military vehicles are allowed to cross," he said.

"It's quiet but tenses each time a vehicle approaches," Mr Geelhand told NDTV.

Sonam Wangchuk Detained

More than 100 people, including Mr Wangchuk, were walking to Delhi to urge the government to resume dialogue over demands that include listing Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides protection and autonomy to certain tribal areas that helps better manage resources.

READ | Delhi Police Detain Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk At Singhu Border

They were detained Monday night for violating prohibitory orders.

Since August 2019, when Article 370 was scrapped and former state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories, one of which is the UT of Ladakh, Mr Wangchuk has been demanding concrete steps be taken to safeguard the local environment.

READ | Why Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Is On Foot March Mission

He has also been campaigning for statehood for Ladakh.

He staged a five-day 'climate fast' at the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh in Leh from January 26, which ended with a public rally at the city's Polo Ground on January 31.

Hundreds of locals joined Mr Wangchuk - a Ramon Magsaysay award winner - who followed that with a a 21-day fast in March - days before the Lok Sabha election.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.