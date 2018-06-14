After Shatrughan Sinha Attends RJD Iftaar, BJP Leader Talks Of Action The JDU's Iftaar party, which was organised at Haj Bhavan in Patna, coincided with the party at Tejashwi Yadav's house. When asked about the JDU party, Mr Sinha said he didn't know about the Iftaar at Haj Bhavan.

Share EMAIL PRINT Shatrughan Sinha spent close to half an hour at Tejashwi Yadav's residence (File) Patna: BJP Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai said today that action against disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha will be taken soon. He said, "His time has come near. Wait for the exact time when action will be taken." The comment came a day after Mr Sinha attended the Iftaar party organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, skipping ally JDU's Iftaar.



After attending the RJD Iftaar, Mr Sinha said: "It is an auspicious and happy occasion. Iftaar parties are a part of our composite culture. Lalu Prasad (RJD chief) is my dear friend. I am delighted to be among my family friends."



Asked whether his presence at a function hosted by an opposition party leader while skipping the one hosted by an ally of his party could lead to bitterness, he said "Iftaar only sweetens relationships".



spent close to half an hour at Mr Yadav's residence, where Lalu Prasad - sentenced for fodder scam cases and currently out on bail for medical treatment - was not present.



Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, lawmaker, and eldest sister Misa Bharti were also present at the Iftaar, seeking to put to rest recent speculations about sibling rivalry that was triggered by a tweet from Tej Pratap.



"Tej Pratap never said that he had a problem with his brother or sister. It was a creation of the media. Today all the mischief-mongers have got a reply seeing all of us together", Misa Bharti told reporters.



Shatrughan Sinha has an acrimonious relationship with the BJP leadership. He has been making sharp comments against the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had recently attacked the BJP for trying to form a government in Karnataka.



"Sir, why are (sic) we playing with fire? Votaries of democracy are making a mockery of the system. Those who do not forget to sermonize on the value of democracy are out to wreck the polity. This politics of jugaad and arm-twisting or for that matter Dhanshakti over Janshakti is neither acceptable nor desirable. Sir, there is a saying you cannot fool all the people all the time to win/gain anyhow by hook or crook and a moreover the same is not advisable too," Mr Sinha tweeted.



The Congress and JDS later stitched a post-poll alliance to form a government in Karnataka.



With input from agencies



