After Row Over Madhya Pradesh Couple's Land, Officials Take Action

The order was issued by district collector Kumar Purshottam. (Representational)

Days after a farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna attempted suicide following an assault by the police for trying to stop their crops being destroyed by revenue officers, the administration has externed Gabbu Pardi -- who had allegedly occupied the land and leased it out to the couple -- from the district for one year, officials said.

The incident of the Dalit couple consuming pesticide and their beating by police personnel last week had caused an outrage.

As per the order issued by district collector Kumar Purshottam, Gabbu Pardi, 55, has been externed for his criminal record from districts of Guna, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Ashoknagar, officials said.

He has been asked to leave Guna within the next 24 hours.

The couple was seen, in a video, drinking pesticide in a suicide attempt last week after being forced to watch their crops being destroyed by revenue department officials because the land, owned by the government, was being taken over for a college.

The disturbing visuals showed the couple being dragged and beaten by a large number of policemen on a field. Their children were witness to the assault and tried to cling to their parents but were roughly pushed away by the cops.

After an uproar, the state government removed then Guna district collector, superintendent of police and Inspector General of Gwalior range. Six police personnel were also suspended.