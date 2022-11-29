After Rejecting 10, Centre Okays Supreme Court Panel's 2 Choices For Judges

Centre has cleared two names for appointment as Bombay High Court judges

Centre today cleared the names of two advocates for their appointment as judges in Bombay High Court, following recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium.

The names of advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye have been cleared by the Central government for them to be appointed as Bombay High Court judges

Last Friday, the names of ten judges recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium were turned down by the Central government. The files also included the name of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, the son of former Chief Justice of India BN Kirpal. Sources told NDTV that some names that were reiterated by the Collegium had also been returned.

The Supreme Court had made its displeasure clear regarding the delay by the Central government in clearing judicial appointments.

"Once the Collegium reiterates a name, it is end of the chapter... It (the government) is crossing the Rubicon by keeping the names pending like this," the top court had said. "Please resolve this and don't make us take a judicial decision in this regard," the bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka had said.