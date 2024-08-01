After Ragging Death, 1st-Year Students Get Separate Hostels At Jadavpur University

An undergraduate student at Jadavpur University died on August 10 last year (File)

The state-run Jadavpur University in Kolkata has set up two new hostels on its main campus for first-year undergraduate students, nearly a year after the death of a fresher following alleged ragging, an official said on Thursday.

One of the two hostels has already been opened, and students have started moving in, he said.

While the one made functional has 70 beds, the other one that will be opened shortly will have 50 beds, he added.

An undergraduate student died on August 10 last year after falling from the balcony of the men's hostel following hours of alleged ragging by his seniors that included sexual abuse. A total of 13 people were arrested in connection with the case.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, the official said that the decision to set up dedicated hostels for first-year students was made.

The second-year and third-year students will now be housed together at the men's hostel, which is located off the campus, he said.

