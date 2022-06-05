Qatar, Kuwait Fume Over BJP Leaders' Remarks, Summon Envoys: 10 Points

Qatar told India envoy Deepak Mittal that it was "expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India".

"Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate," Qatar said.

Kuwait demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".

Qatar's condemnation comes amid the visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who met Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani today.

Last week, in the backdrop of a series of communal incidents across the country, the BJP's national spokesperson Sharma made a comment during a TV debate purportedly insulting the Prophet.

Mr Jindal posted a tweet about the Prophet, which he had to delete amid escalating anger.

The BJP expelled Mr Jindal and suspended Nupur Sharma.

Both withdrew their comments after the party action.

In a statement today, the BJP said it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion" and "does not promote such people or philosophy".