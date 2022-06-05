Qatar, Kuwait Fume Over BJP Leaders' Remarks, Summon Envoys: 10 Points

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:
Qatar told India envoy Deepak Mittal that it was "expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India".
"Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate," Qatar said.
Kuwait demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".
Qatar's condemnation comes amid the visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who met Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani today.
Last week, in the backdrop of a series of communal incidents across the country, the BJP's national spokesperson Sharma made a comment during a TV debate purportedly insulting the Prophet.
Mr Jindal posted a tweet about the Prophet, which he had to delete amid escalating anger.
The BJP expelled Mr Jindal and suspended Nupur Sharma.
Both withdrew their comments after the party action.
In a statement today, the BJP said it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion" and "does not promote such people or philosophy".
The Congress trashed the BJP statement, saying it is "nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce and another sham attempt at damage control".