After PM's Message On Open Defecation, MP Boy Dies Over Public Urination

On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, announced that rural India had declared itself open defecation free. Hours later, in Madhya Pradesh, two separate incidents of violence related to public urination, one of which allegedly led to the death of an 18-month-old boy, were recorded.

In Sagar district, two neighbours - Mohan Singh and Ram Singh - who were already in a dispute over right of access to a common passage between their homes - clashed after Ram Singh's eight-year-old younger son was found urinating near Mohan Singh's house.

"Mohar Singh objected to Ram Singh's son urinating near his house, which triggered the altercation. Ram Singh was joined by his elder son Umesh, who is around 20. Enraged, the father-son duo attacked Mohar Singh with lathis," Vikram Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bina) said.

Mohar Singh's son Bhawan Singh, who was sitting in his lap, sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father, where doctors pronounced him dead.

"Police arrested both Ram Singh and his son Umesh and have booked them murder," Vikram Singh added.

Meanwhile, in Khandwa district of the state, a police constable was attacked after he stopped a man from urinating in the open.

The constable, Suraj Yadav, was posted to a Traffic Police Station when he was attacked with stones and suffered a head injury. He has been hospitalised.

"A case has been registered in the matter and investigations are underway," Shiv Dayal, Superintendent of Police (Khandwa) said.

These shocking incidents come less than a week after two Dalit children -a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy - were allegedly beaten to death by Hakim Singh Yadav and Rameshwar Yadav for open defecation in Shivpuri district.

PM Modi, at an event near Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat that was attended by more than 20,000 village heads, said Indians were more willing to talk about sanitation.

"In 60 months, we have provided toilets to over 60 crore people by constructing over 11 crore toilets. The world is amazed at our success," PM Modi, who launched 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in 2014, said.

