After Nitish Kumar Asks, Centre Expands Cheap Ration For Dalit Students According to the scheme, Dalit students are entitled to 15 kg of rice or wheat at rates that apply to families living below the poverty line (BPL).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The subsided food grain scheme will benefit over one crore students in India, said Mr Paswan Patna: Continuing its Dalit outreach, the central government has decided to expand a scheme to provide subsidised food grains to students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes (OBC) living in government-run Ambedkar hostels across the country.



The announcement made by union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna today comes at a time Dalits are angry over what they call is a dilution of a law meant to protect them against atrocities.



Currently, the scheme is being implemented in eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Students are entitled to 15 kg of rice or wheat at rates that apply to families living below the poverty line.



"Over one crore students across the country will benefit," said Mr Paswan, adding that the list of beneficiaries will cover residents of private hostels where two-thirds of students are from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes or OBCs.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had demanded that the scheme be widened to all students belonging to weaker sections.



Attending an event organised by Mr Paswan on Ambedkar Jayanti last week, Mr Kumar had included those from the Paswan sub-caste into

would entitle them to government benefits like student scholarships besides three decimals of land.



Dalits make up nearly 15 per cent of Bihar's voters. And with the



The centre has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court,



Continuing its Dalit outreach, the central government has decided to expand a scheme to provide subsidised food grains to students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes (OBC) living in government-run Ambedkar hostels across the country.The announcement made by union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna today comes at a time Dalits are angry over what they call is a dilution of a law meant to protect them against atrocities.Currently, the scheme is being implemented in eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Students are entitled to 15 kg of rice or wheat at rates that apply to families living below the poverty line."Over one crore students across the country will benefit," said Mr Paswan, adding that the list of beneficiaries will cover residents of private hostels where two-thirds of students are from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes or OBCs.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had demanded that the scheme be widened to all students belonging to weaker sections.Attending an event organised by Mr Paswan on Ambedkar Jayanti last week, Mr Kumar had included those from the Paswan sub-caste into the category of Mahadalits in the state, whichwould entitle them to government benefits like student scholarships besides three decimals of land. Dalits make up nearly 15 per cent of Bihar's voters. And with the opposition RJD trying to cash in on the Dalit outrage ahead of the 2019 elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seems to be reaching out to the community.The centre has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a review of its last month's order that relaxed some tough provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter