After Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Deadline, Maharashtra Police's Warning

Raj Thackeray has said that he "won't be responsible for what all happens after that". (File photo)

The entire force of the Maharashtra police is "alert and ready" to tackle any deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, a top police officer in the state told NDTV today. The police officer's response came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray reiterated his "May 3 deadline" warning for the removal of loudspeakers, which he termed a nuisance, atop mosques.

"The police are prepared for any law and order situation. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order," Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth said.

Insisting that the state police was "alert and on ready mode", Mr Seth said, "All police leaves have been cancelled. 87 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 30,000 home guards have been deployed across the state".

"The police are responsible for maintaining law and order and no one should take the law into their hands," he said, warning strict action against those who disturb the law and order.

Raj Thackeray reiterated his May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques at a rally in Aurangabad, warning that he "won't be responsible for what all happens after that".

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," the MNS chief said at a public rally in Aurangabad.

From May 4, the MNS chief said, all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume of loudspeakers atop the mosques.

"If they (Muslims) don't understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra," he said.

Loudspeaker noise is not a religious issue but a social one, he said. "All loudspeakers (atop mosques) are illegal. Is it a concert that so many loudspeakers are being used?" he said.

Mr Thackeray said if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.

Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by his remarks on loudspeakers.